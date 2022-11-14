Talented family. Jennifer Aniston comes from a long line of actors. Keep scrolling to meet her late father, John Aniston, and her late mother, Nancy Dow.

Who Are Jennifer Aniston’s Parents?

The Friends alum is the daughter of John Aniston and Nancy Dow.

John was best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives. He originated the role in July 1985 and continued to star on the show until his death in November 2022.

For the role, the Greece native won a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017. He later won the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

John’s other acting credits included guest appearances on the shows Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, My Big Fat Greek Life and Mad Men.

Meanwhile, Nancy made guest appearances on shows including The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West. She also played small roles in the 1969 film The Ice House and the 2004 movie Pure.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

John and Nancy were married from 1965 until 1980.

Prior to her marriage to John, Nancy was married to musician Jack Melick from 1956 until 1961. The former couple shared son John T. Melick III.

Meanwhile, John was married Sherry Rooney in 1984 and the couple remained together until his death. They share one child, a son named Alexander Aniston, together.

When Did Jennifer Aniston’s Mother, Nancy Dow, Die?

After suffering from several strokes in 2011 and 2012, Nancy lost the ability to walk and speak.

On May 25, 2016, she was hospitalized and died two days later at 79 years old.

When Did Jennifer Aniston’s Father, John Aniston, Die?

Jennifer announced John passed away by sharing a touching tribute via Instagram on November 14, 2022.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote alongside several photos of the father-daughter duo over the years. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

She concluded in the post, “I’ll love you till the end of time.”