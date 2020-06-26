Fans were shocked when longtime YouTuber Jenna Marbles (real name: Jenna Mourey) decided to quit her channel in an effort to further take accountability for past controversial videos — but no one was more surprised than her fellow vloggers and celebrities. Since her announcement, several have come out to show their support for both her and for her decision, including big names like PewDiePie and Hank Green.

Jenna, 33, broke the news on Thursday, June 25, that she was “moving on from her channel” after confronting her history with offensive language and visuals. Though she assured fans she’s grown in the years since she made videos in which she fueled gender stereotypes, mocked Asian languages and appeared to wear blackface as part of a Nicki Minaj impression, she wasn’t comfortable with the legacy her YouTube channel left behind. After setting several videos to private, she decided it might be time to step away entirely.

“I’m sorry if any of [my old content] holds any nostalgia for you, but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world,” she told her audience. “I think there was a time when having all of my old content exist on the internet showed how much I have grown up as a person, which I’m very proud of. I think now it’s hard for that content to exist at all because I think people watch it and don’t bother to look at when it was posted or care about what path I took to get to where I am. It offends them now, and, if that’s the case, where people will watch something and be offended now, I don’t want it to exist. … I don’t want someone to watch something and feel hurt or offended now for any reason at all.”

Many fans, celebrities and fellow YouTubers have expressed their appreciation for the heartfelt apology, both in the comments on Jenna's video and on other social media platforms. However, some are divided about whether or not they agreed with her decision to leave YouTube. While some praised the vlogger for taking accountability for past harm, others called out cancel culture and claimed it's gone too far.