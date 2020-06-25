As a well-known vlogger and comedian, Jenna Marbles (real name: Jenna Nicole Mourey) made some serious cash before announcing she was quitting YouTube after apologizing for past racist videos on Thursday, June 25. The star’s net worth is pretty impressive and it’s no surprise, considering her huge following across multiple platforms. Find out how much money the actress made over the years, below.

What Is Her Net Worth?

Mourey is estimated to be worth $8 million as of 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her successful YouTube channel garnered over 3.3 billion video views and 20 million subscribers, making her one of the most popular accounts that viewers flock to.

She was also the first social media personality to get a wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York City.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

How Did She Make Money?

The star became a cultural phenomenon in 2010 with her video “How to Trick People Into Thinking You’re Good Looking,” which scored millions of views within only a few days. In 2011, she shared another popular video showing off her comedic chops titled, “How to Avoid Talking to People You Don’t Want To Talk To.”

The success of these viral clips led to lots of extra revenue, including brand partnerships and merchandise with some of her most memorable quotes.

What Made Her Career Skyrocket?

After the initial success of her YouTube channel, she revealed her lyrical prowess while portraying Eve in Battles of History. Mourey was featured on Ridiculousness and in the 2015 flick Smoosh: The Movie. In addition to her TV appearances, the actress grew her star power by hosting “YouTube 15” on SiriusXM Hits 1. She also served as an executive producer for the movie Maximum Ride.

Why Did She Quit YouTube?

Mourey spoke out after fans put her on blast for some of her past skits, referencing the one in which she seemed to use blackface while impersonating Nicki Minaj. The star said she was “not proud” while apologizing for her behavior and told fans she is “moving on from [her] channel” for the time being. The ex-YouTuber also put the controversial videos on private to show respect to those she offended.

“I want to make sure the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone,” she said in her emotional YouTube video.