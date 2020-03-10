He’s a “natural”! Jenna Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, is already pretty much a pro at parenting, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. After the couple welcomed their first child together — a son named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee — on Friday, March 6, they’ve had a few days to settle in. So far, everything is going smoothly. “He’s so protective of Callum and of Jenna, too,” the source says. “He’s doing everything he can to help.” That includes stepping in to be there for Everly, his soon-to-be step-daughter, “when Jenna wants to rest.”

For the most part, though, he simply can’t take his eyes off his new son. “Steve is a natural dad. … [He] loves just holding Callum in his arms, swaying back and forth — when Jenna lets him, of course.” Both parents are completely “obsessed with their beautiful, tiny bundle.” The source gushes, “Jenna and Steve can’t stop staring at and holding little Callum.”

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Think their sweet new son might persuade Jenna, 39, and Steve, 44, to go for baby No. 2? In January 2020, the Flirty Dancing host shared that she’s not sure whether or not she wants more kids. “People are asking me, ‘Are you done?’ Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me,” she said on the “He Said, Ella Dijo” podcast. “I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”

Interestingly enough, her fiancé also referenced the universe when he announced the birth of his son. “In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to Earth, star child,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his little boy’s hand grasping his finger. We think that’s gotta be a sign.

Another sign? Jenna’s ex Channing Tatum seems to be in support of the idea. In January, an insider close to the Hollywood hunk told In Touch that he is “happy” the couple found love and decided to start a family. “He also loves that their daughter Everly is excited about having a little brother or sister,” they shared. If Everly wants another little sibling, it sounds like the whole team might just be willing to get on board.