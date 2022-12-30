The wildest gender reveal! Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, are pregnant with a baby girl. Leaving their gender reveal to James Duggar and a pretty wild stunt involving a hot pink car, Jed and Katey’s baby No. 2 will make son Truett a big brother to a baby sister.

Gathering the family together to watch the spray-painted pink car drive down a ramp and fly into a body of water, James pulled out all the stops, documenting the process on YouTube.

“OK, guys, today is the day before the day we ruin Jed and Katey’s gender reveal,” James said with a cheeky smile in the YouTube video, posted on Friday, December 30. “They’re expecting a fire. The truth of the matter is we couldn’t figure out how exactly to change the fire color … Let me show the car, this is gonna be one to remember,” James, 21, said as a fixer upper vehicle was spray painted hot pink.

Describing the stunt that would break the big gender news to his brother and sister-in-law, James held the video camera and detailed just how things would go down. “The car is going to come down the track … boom! Ramp, pond, dunzo,” he said in classic little brother status – both Jed and Katey are 24. “Hopefully everything goes smoothly. There shouldn’t be any problems and we will see, so stay tuned.”

On the evening in question, James was joined by the expecting parents and the Duggar clan. Though Jed and Katey were expecting the color pink to appear in the bonfire, James’ wild plan stunned the crowd. Playing classic rock in the background and setting off fireworks as the car plunged into a lake, Jed and Katey kissed to celebrate the good news.

“That was amazing,” Jed told James as they watched the bonfire burning. “Good job!” Katey said while embracing her brother-in-law.

Jed and Katey welcomed baby Truett just seven months before finding out the baby girl was on her way. Documenting the pregnancy announcement on YouTube, Jed told the Duggar family, “We have some news. Big news,” before turning to Katey who was wearing a sweatshirt that read, “Joy to the world oh and I’m pregnant.”

“I’m pregnant … surprise!” Katey said in the December 16 video, much to the excitement of their loved ones.

Grandparents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar were stunned that Jed and Katey were already expecting baby No. 2 – despite having 19 kids themselves – with Jim-Bob exclaiming, “Seriously? You are? Number two! I thought you just had one!” Jed retorted, “We’re trying to catch up with you guys.”

Jed and Katey’s little girl will arrive around the same time as Joy-Anna Duggar’s third baby. She announced her pregnancy news back in October, revealing that baby No. 3 would be joining her and husband Austin Forsyth sometime in November 2023.