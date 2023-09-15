The Real cohost Jeannie Mai previously claimed that her relationship with estranged husband Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) helped raise her standards when it came to dating.

“I didn’t even know until my new relationship that something as basic, even something as basic as like at his birthday party, he left his birthday to drive me to the airport,” she said during an October 2020 episode. “He was looking at me like ‘Are you crazy? I need to see you off. I’m going to drive you to the airport. So I’m just saying… just be mindful of your standards.”

After a whirlwind romance, the pair announced their engagement in April 2020 after two years of dating. Keep scrolling to see how Jeannie and the rapper went from hopelessly in love to filing for divorce.

This story is breaking. More to come…