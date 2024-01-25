Jazz Jennings Reveals 70-Lb Weight Loss in Bikini Photo

Jazz Jennings revealed a huge milestone in her weight loss journey, and which better way to do it than with a beachside bikini picture?

“70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” the TLC star, 23, captioned her January 19 Instagram post. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit.”

Jazz held up the double peace sign in the photo as she wore a black and white tankini.

The I Am Jazz star felt the love in the comment section as fans flooded the post with positive words of encouragement. “So incredibly proud of you. I know how hard it is to be confident and committed to weight loss,” one person wrote. “You are an inspiration to so many for many reasons. You go girl !!!!”

“You are beautiful inside and out no matter what size but I do know how good this feels and how happy you are!” another fan added.

Jazz Jennings/ Instagram

Jazz’s fluctuating weight has been showcased on the TLC reality series after she addressed her body image in 2019. “As many of you know, I have severe struggles when it comes to binge-eating, but lately I have been taking control of my life and being more conscious about what I put into my body,” she captioned her Instagram post as she posed in her bra and underwear. “It’s super hard because food is SO DAMN GOOD, but my health is important and I know I will succeed while still being able to eat what I want in a controlled manner. I got this and so do all of you in everything you try!”

The Harvard student addressed her drastic weight gain during I Am Jazz season 7, where she admitted that she was “struggling severely with mental health issues” as she headed to college. “I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today,” she said during the November 2021 episode.

Jazz has since gained confidence in her skin and has found a workout buddy in her dad, Greg Jennings.

“There she is….the 2024 JAZZZZ” – @gregory_scott_4 My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic. Thanks for always being there for me,” the reality star captioned her January 7 Instagram video of the pair running through the neighborhood. “Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals! Baby steps.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.