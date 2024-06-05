Jason Momoa’s new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, settled her divorce months before announcing her romance with the action star, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Adria, 32, filed for divorce from her lawyer husband Edgardo Canales on June 2, 2023.

In the petition, the actress listed the date of marriage as July 19, 2019, and the date of separation as January 4, 2023.

The exes were married for three years and five months. They did not share any children.

Adria cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She asked that both parties have their right to support be terminated.

In her filing, she asked that the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle. In November 2023, Adria revealed she had reached a written agreement with Edgardo that covered all outstanding issues. The judge ruled Adria and her ex would be officially single on December 25, 2023.

Jason, 44, and the Hit Man actress made their relationship official in May.

Getty

The actor posted a photo on Instagram with Adria at dinner in Japan with his arms around her. He captioned the post, “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor.”

Jason and Adria first met on the set of the 2021 film Sweet Girl. Jason and his ex Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022.

The couple started dating in 2005 and walked down the aisle in 2017. The exes share two children: Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

Lisa officially filed for divorce in January — two years after they announced the breakup. Lisa listed the date of separation as October 7, 2020. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. She didn’t request spousal support from Jason.

Following the split, Jason dated actress Eiza González, 34, for a brief period of time. The two broke up in June 2022.

A source told People, “They’re just very different people.” Another insider revealed the duo were “hoping they might work it out.” “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public,” the source added. “They are in different life stages.”

Adria is the first serious girlfriend for Jason since his split from Eiza.