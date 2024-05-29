He slipped the big announcement into a May 20 Instagram photo dump. “Japan, you are a dream come true. You blew my mind,” Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, alongside a carousel of pictures from his trip to the country for the Osaka Comic Con. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor.”

That’s right, he’s got a new love: actress Adria Arjona, who is seen in his tight embrace in one of the shots. “I’ve been in a relationship for a while,” he hinted to fans earlier this month. The pair, who first met while costarring in 2021’s Sweet Girl, “have been together for several months but tried to keep it low-profile,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Since they’ve known each other so long, it progressed quickly.”

They’ve been friends for nearly five years. “She played his wife in the movie, and they clearly had chemistry, even though they were only in a few scenes together,” the source says of the Netflix film, which was shot in 2019 and early 2020. And while they both had significant others at the time — Jason, 44, had been with wife Lisa Bonet for 12 years, and Adria, 32, was newly wed to her longtime lawyer beau, Edgardo Canales — “they stayed in touch.”

Since Jason and Lisa separated in 2020, he’s kept his love life quiet, aside from a brief fling with Eiza González in 2022. But after Adria’s marriage ended in 2023, “their relationship turned romantic,” says the source, adding that the Puerto Rican-born actress, whose career is on the rise thanks to roles in Andor and the upcoming Hit Man, has a lot in common with the Aquaman star. “They’re both free spirits who share a love for adventure and travel.”

They’re also both big fans of his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz. Adria, who stars in Zoë’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, recently gushed, “She is a powerhouse. She’s so smart, she’s funny.” Jason has also introduced her to his kids, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15. “They all get along well,” says the source.

That’s good news. “Jason is totally in love — it’s quite serious with Adria,” says the source. “Friends think he could be in it for the long run.”