Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has amassed an astonishing net worth in his more than two decades in the music industry. But fans are curious how his divorce from estranged wife Amanda Shires will affect his total assets.

What Is Jason Isbell’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Jason is worth a reported $12 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Jason Isbell Make Money?

The Alabama native has spent more than 20 years in the music industry, largely as a solo artist, but also working with bands such as The 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers.

“I definitely don’t feel like I would be the musician that I am, or the type of songwriter, had I not come from that particular place,” he previously said of his Alabama roots. “The soul music that came out of there, and a lot of the soul-influenced rock and roll and country music that came out of the studios in north Alabama in the 1960s and 1970s had a big influence on me.”

Jason has received a number of accolades throughout the years, including six Grammy Awards. In 2024, the ​​”If We Were Vampires” artist took home trophies for Best American Roots Song for “Cast Iron Skillet” as well as Best Americana Album for Weathervanes.

Jason Isbell Is Also an Actor

Jason has also dabbled in Hollywood, most recently being cast in Martin Scorsese’s 2024 film Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

Did Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Have a Prenup?

Jason filed for divorce from Amanda on December 15, 2023, In Touch confirmed on February 8. Citing irreconcilable differences and listing their split date as December 3, 2023, Jason asked the court to uphold the former couple’s prenup, which was signed days ahead of their 2013 wedding.

The pair – who have collaborated together on music in the past decade – share one child, daughter Mercy.

In his divorce filing, Jason noted that he and Amanda will enter into a Parenting Plan. He also revealed he completed a parenting course and obtained a parenting skills certificate.

Jason and Amanda have overcome issues in their relationship in the past, specifically while working on his 2020 album, Reunions. “At one point, I said, ‘It’d be easier if somebody had cheated.’ Then we could say, ‘You did this,’ or ‘I did this,’ and ‘Somebody needs to be real sorry,’” he told the New York Times in May 2020, admitting he pushed her away during that time. “But it was more like, ‘We don’t know each other right now. We’re not able to speak the same language.’”