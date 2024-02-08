It wasn’t meant to be! Country singer Jason Isbell has filed for divorce from Amanda Shires after nearly 11 years of marriage, In Touch can confirm.

Jason, 45, filed for divorce from Amanda, 41, in Tennessee on December 15, 2023, according to documents obtained by In Touch on Thursday, February 8. The “If We Were Vampires” singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split and listed December 3, 2023, as their date of separation.

Additionally, Jason asked that the court uphold their prenup. The former couple will also enter into a Parenting Plan for their daughter Mercy, 8. While submitting the divorce filing, Jason turned in a certificate that explained he recently obtained a parenting skills certificate that helps parents navigate their children through divorce.

The “Dress Blues” singer filed for divorce just two months before he and Amanda, 41, would have celebrated their 11-year marriage anniversary in February 2024.

Jason previously shared a tribute to Amanda on their tenth wedding anniversary. “Happy ten years, @amandapearlshires,” he wrote via Instagram on February 23, 2023, alongside three photos from their relationship. “Every day I wake up and fall in love with you again.”

Meanwhile, Amanda also shared a tribute post to Jason on the milestone anniversary. “HAPPY TEN YEARS,” she captioned a throwback photo and a more recent snapshot. “Cheers to all of the laughing, talking, laughing, traveling, dancing, laughing, growing, laughing, learning, laughing, loving and making music, a family and a life together. I love you very much.”

Despite highlighting their relationship on social media, Jason and Amanda were also candid about their marital problems caused by the release of his album Reunions in 2020.

Jason previously opened up to The New York Times about the pressures he felt while making Reunions, which caused him to push away Amanda and all of his other loved ones. “At one point, I said, ‘It’d be easier if somebody had cheated.’ Then we could say, ‘You did this,’ or ‘I did this,’ and ‘Somebody needs to be real sorry,’” he told the outlet in May 2020. “But it was more like, ‘We don’t know each other right now. We’re not able to speak the same language.’”

He added that their relationship became so tense that he moved into a hotel for 10 days in 2020 because “lines were getting crossed” and Amanda “needed space.” However, they seemingly worked through their problems and reconciled.

They continued to open up about their issues in the 2023 documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed, which included a scene in which Amanda read an email she sent Jason about potentially starting couples counseling.