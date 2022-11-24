Family time. Jana Duggar enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving celebration with younger brothers James and Justin Duggar amid older brother Josh Duggar’s imprisonment.

“Late night puzzle,” James, 21, wrote across a group photo via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 23.

Jana, 32, could be seen smiling at the table in the full group snapshot, which included her best friend Laura DeMasie and other family pals. The chill gathering took place at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s main home, and the former reality stars were really in the holiday spirit as a large Christmas tree was decorated in the background.

He also shared videos of the boys riding four-wheelers in the rain around the Duggar family’s property.

Courtesy of James Duggar/Instagram

This is the siblings’ first Thanksgiving without Josh, 34, as he is currently behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

The former disgraced reality TV star isn’t spending the holiday with his family. However, he still has access to a traditional Thanksgiving three-course meal as well as activities. According to a menu exclusively obtained by In Touch, inmates at FCI Seagoville will be served split turkey breast, baked ham, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, vegetable lasagna or vegetable meatloaf, green bean casserole, dinner rolls or whole wheat bread, assorted holiday pies, fruit, cranberry sauce and a beverage for lunch, with a hearty breakfast and dinner as well.

As for holiday activities, the prison’s Recreation Department is offering bingo and various board games and card games. Not only that, but inmates will also be able to watch a variety of movies while eating popcorn.

In December 2021, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He was initially sentenced to approximately 12.5 years in jail, but it was slightly reduced as one count was dropped during his May 25 sentencing hearing. His release date is now scheduled for August 12, 2032, which is slightly more than 10 years, In Touch confirmed in July.

As Josh serves the remainder of his sentence, his wife, Anna Duggar, is adjusting to changes within the family dynamic with her in-laws, which resulted from her husband’s imprisonment. She was not seen in James’ latest pre-Thanksgiving Instagram post.

“The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated,” source exclusively told In Touch on October 27. “There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did. She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”