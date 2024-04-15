Jamie Lynn Spears Sends Daughter Maddie to Prom in Pink Dress

All grown up! Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie Watson attended prom looking stunning in a one-shoulder sequined Barbie pink dress, but not before taking a photo with her proud mom.

Maddie, 15, towered over Jamie Lynn, 33, as they posed together along with her prom date. The Zoey 101 alum wore a light pink Grateful Dead vintage tour T-shirt, a matching baseball cap and short shorts as she stood between her daughter and her date, beaming with pride.

The teen’s gown featured a thigh-high slit and an open back with crisscross strings. She held a small bouquet of flowers instead of a corsage and pinned a floral boutonniere on her date’s lapel. ​Her date proudly matched Maddie, wearing a bright pink tie.

Courtesy of Maddie Watson/Instagram

Jamie Lynn became pregnant with Maddie at age 16, announcing the news in December 2007. It caused quite a scandal as the final episodes of her Nickelodeon hit started airing in January 2008. Jamie Lynn and her boyfriend of two years, Casey Aldridge, got engaged in March 2008 amid her pregnancy.

Maddie was born on June 19, 2008, in McComb, Mississippi, where Jamie Lynn moved after leaving Hollywood. The former child star and Casey called off their engagement in January 2010.

The “Sleepover” singer went on to marry Jamie Watson on March 14, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ivey Joan, on April 11, 2018. Maddie took her stepfather’s last name starting in 2023.

“As we all know, there was a lot of chaos around my last pregnancy,” Jamie Lynn told People shortly after Ivey’s birth.

“I would say that being a mom is being a mom: It doesn’t matter if you’re in your teens or not, there should be no excuse to not be a great mother. It doesn’t matter what your age is,” she continued.

Jamie Lynn added, “I’m much more sure of myself as a young mother [now]. As a new mother with your first child, you are questioning and guessing everything. And as you go into it the second time, you’re like, ‘I got this. I figured this out one time before, I can do it again.’ You have a little more confidence in yourself.”

Courtesy of Maddie Watson/Instagram

The “Follow Me” singer had quite a scare in 2017 when Maddie nearly drowned after an ATV accident on her property. She drove the vehicle into a pond, where it flipped over. Maddie was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, where she spent two days in a coma before recovering.

After a priest gave Maddie last rites in the hospital, her body “physically sat up,” Jamie Lynn told fellow contestants on the U.K.’s I’m a Celebrity … ​Get Me Out Of Here in November 2023.

“Her spirit responded to it for whatever reason. She got better and better every day and walked out of the hospital. [She] has no repercussions. So, that’s when I became Catholic. For about five minutes I thought I’d lost my daughter and then I was given the miracle of having her back,” she explained.