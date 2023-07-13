Die-hard Nickelodeon fans could never forget about Zoey 101, establishing Pacific Coast Academy as the fictional boarding school of dreams. However, one former star has made headlines for speaking out against the fan-favorite network: Alexa Nikolas, who portrayed Jamie Lynn Spears’ character Zoey’s roommate, Nicole. After accusing the network of perpetuating an abusive working environment, fans are wondering what Alexa is up to today and whether she chose to continue acting or to take on a different career.

Keep reading to learn more about what Alexa is up to now following her Zoey 101 days.

Where Is Alexa Nikolas Today After ‘Zoey 101’ Departure?

After she decided to leave Zoey 101 in 2006, Alexa appeared on the TV shows Hidden Hills and Revelations. Later on, Alexa guest-starred in multiple roles throughout the late 2000s on famous series including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Criminal Minds, Without a Trace, Supernatural, Ghost Whisperer, Mad Men and ER.

In 2012, Alexa landed a minor role on The Walking Dead, appearing in the hit horror series for three episodes.

In addition to her television gigs, Alexa also landed film roles in movies such as Children of the Corn, Red State and Detention of the Dead.

Apart from acting, Alexa founded the Eat Predators movement group in 2022, which advocates for victims of alleged predators who have worked for various entertainment networks.

Is Alexa Nikolas Married?

In 2012, Alexa married her first husband, musician Mike Milosh. The two later divorced in 2016.

In May 2020, Alexa announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her now-husband Michael Gray. She gave birth to their firstborn in November 2020.

Alexa and Michael later married in Los Angeles in July 2021. Nearly two years later, Alexa announced that she was pregnant with her and Michael’s second child in January 2023.

Why Did Alexa Nikolas Leave ‘Zoey 101’?

Feud rumors between Alexa and her former costar Jamie swirled ever since she left Zoey 101 following its second season. After Jamie claimed in her 2022 book, Things I Should Have Said, that Alexa spread false rumors about her on set, the Eat Predators founder addressed the accusation in an Instagram post.

“Reading more cruel lies tonight really broke me down,” Alexa wrote in January 2022. “It’s not fair. It’s not just. I’m just here processing it all.”

Later that year, Alexa appeared on former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano’s “Vulnerable Podcast,” revealing that Jamie’s older sister, Britney Spears, thought that Alexa had bullied Jamie on the set of Zoey 101 and then blasted Alexa for it at the time.

Shutterstock

“It wasn’t OK, because I was a 12, 13-year-old. But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that’s what ended up happening,” Alexa recalled. “And I think, like, oh my god, poor Britney. She is in a horrible situation there. And she was like eight months pregnant, so she was hormonal, too. And I remember she was rubbing her belly while she was yelling, and it was like she was trying to calm herself. And you could just tell, it was very unhinged in a way that felt, like, someone was manipulating her.

Though Alexa was shaken by Britney’s accusations at the time, the Nickelodeon alum explained during her November 2022 podcast interview that she received an apology from Britney later in life.

“Britney is an amazing person. She has apologized to me personally,” Alexa noted. “Actually, Britney Spears apologized, but Nickelodeon hasn’t. Isn’t that funny? Yeah, Britney Spears apologized, and not Nickelodeon.”

After Paramount+ announced the 2023 spinoff film Zoey 102, Alexa slammed the streaming giant and her former Zoey 101 costars for choosing to reprise their roles.

“Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward,” Alexa wrote via Twitter in January 2023. “Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low.”

What Did Alexa Nikolas Say About Jonah Hill?

In July 2023, Jonah Hill faced shocking accusations from ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who claimed that he had emotionally abused and manipulated her throughout their relationship, which lasted from 2021 through mid-2022. Jonah has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Shortly after Sarah came forward with her claims, Alexa dropped a bombshell via Twitter that month, alleging that Jonah had tried to kiss her without her consent after the two allegedly attended a party at actor Justin Long’s house when Alexa was 16 years old.

“We were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol,” Alexa wrote via Twitter before claiming that Jonah “slammed [her] to the door and shoved his tongue down [her] throat.”

In response to Alexa’s accusations, Jonah’s lawyer, Martin Singer, told In Touch on July 12, 2023, in a statement that her claims were “a complete fabrication” and “outlandish.”

Justin denied knowing about the alleged situation in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly.

“This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago,” a rep for Justin told the outlet. “While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas.”