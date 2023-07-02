Saying How He Really Feels! All of James Duggar’s Cryptic Messages About His Family

James Duggar — the eighth son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar — isn’t afraid of sharing how he feels about his family online, even if that means a few cryptic messages.

The 19 Kids & Counting alum clearly has his parents’ back, and he proved it after sharing a statement following the release of Amazon Prime’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on June 1. The limited series, first announced in December 2021, took a deeper look into the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the strict religion the famous family follows.

While James’ older sister Jill Duggar her husband, Derick Dillard, their cousin, Amy King, and aunt Deanna Duggar were the only Duggar family members to participate in the documentary, he seemingly broke his silence just hours after the streaming platform dropped the episodes.

“It’s okay to lose your pride over someone you love,” James shared via Instagram. “Don’t lose someone you love over your pride.”

Jim Bob and Michelle also slammed the docuseries and opened up about strained relationships with family members in a statement shared via their family website.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love … This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days,” they wrote. “Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

The couple continued, “We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.”

During the docuseries, Jill opened up about her father’s “control” over the family and how she and Derick were tricked into signing a contract with TLC, which her husband later called “fraud.”

“I just saw the signature page. It was like on the end of the kitchen table. Like, ‘Hey, I just need you guys to sign these,’” she recalled. “Like everybody was signing them. We were literally running through the kitchen, and it was like whoever you could grab on the way through. I didn’t know what it was for.”

Derick added, “What we found out later was that it was a commitment of your life for the next five years to the show.”

Almost two weeks after the docuseries’ release, despite the drama, James took to Instagram to honor his father, who he called the “best dad.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been my biggest supporter,” the Arkansas native wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of memories with Jim Bob on Father’s Day 2023. “I am grateful to call you my dad, and I’m proud to be your child.”

The Counting On alum went on to emphasize that “regardless of what anyone may say, you’re the best dad in the world.”

