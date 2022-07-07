James Caan died in July 2022 after a six-decade career in Hollywood. But the Godfather star left behind more than just his lengthy IMDb credit – his bank account was loaded as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late actor was worth a whopping $20 million at the time of his death. Keep reading to find out how James Caan made his money.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

James Caan’s Movie Career Began More Than 60 Years Ago

The legendary actor landed his first big screen role in the 1963 film Irma la Douce with an uncredited role. Less than a decade later, he earned his first Emmy nomination for his leading role in the made-for-television movie Brian’s Song. The following year he starred as the iconic Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, which led to his first Academy Award nomination and solidified his spot on Hollywood’s A-List.

Though the New York native never took home any of Hollywood’s top awards, he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

James Caan Made Millions on Royalties

During his divorce from ex-wife Linda Stokes in 2016, James’ royalty earnings became public. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Elf actor brought in more than $1 million in residual payments in 2015 alone. The classic holiday film, which was more than a decade old a the time, accounted for $140,000 of that money.

Their divorce – which was James’ fourth – turned bitter as Linda was demanding more child support. The late actor accused her of ruining his career as he was ready to retire but was forced to take subpar roles in order to afford her spousal and child support.

“I am no longer willing to take parts in films and/or television shows which detract from the 50 years I have spent building my reputation,” he said at the time.

James Caan Made Money Off Real Estate

James and then-wife Linda purchased a 5,146 square foot estate in Beverly Hills, California, for a cool $2.25 million in 2003, according to the Los Angeles Times. Upon their 2016 divorce, the former couple listed the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home and eventually sold it to Entourage creator Doug Ellin for $3.8 million, leaving them with over $1.5 million in profit.