Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Jade Cline joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in June 2019, following news of longtime franchise star Jenelle Evans’ exit from the series. Viewers have continued to follow Jade’s journey in season 10 of the hit MTV show. Curious about her net worth? Find out how much money she makes from the show and other work gigs.

What Is Jade Cline’s Net Worth?

Jade’s estimated net worth is around $250,000, per The Hollywood Gossip.

Courtesy Jade Cline/Instagram

How Does She Make Money?

After first joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, she reportedly earned $5,000 per episode, according to The Sun. Jade also has other streams of income: she’s a licensed cosmetologist and runs Hair Slayed by Jade.

Jade has an OnlyFans account, too, with $15 monthly subscriptions. On top of that, she reportedly partnered with the children’s clothing line Pat Pat Kids, having shared content promoting their collection on her Instagram page in 2020.

When Did Jade Make Her Teen Mom Debut?

When viewers first met Jade on Young & Pregnant, she was realizing just how much pressure it was to become a first-time mother. She welcomed daughter Kloie Kenna Austin at age 19 with ex-boyfriend Sean Austin.

Courtesy Jade Cline/Instagram

What Happened in Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 ?

This season, fans got to see Jade raise her daughter while working on her personal relationships. One of the major plotlines was her BBL surgery and drama with her mother, Christy, which reached a boiling point on the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

On the August 3 special, Christy revealed Jade had only spoken to her once after feeling abandoned following her BBL surgery in Miami. “I hate that she thinks that I would not want to help her or that I would disappear and not go get her pain medicine,” Christy told Dr. Drew Pinsky, although Jade was not convinced due to her mother’s past addiction struggles. “It was definitely scary,” Jade said. “Every day I miss my mom. I want to talk to mom. I miss my mom.”