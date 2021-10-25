Rift in the Roloff family? Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff seemingly threw shade at his sister-in-law Audrey Roloff for her work with Young Living, a multi-level marketing company that sells essential oils.

“Don’t do or promote MLM bulls–t because it rots our societal brain and enables a labor relationship and vision that hurts the working class,” Jacob, 24, shared on his Instagram Stories, along with a screenshot of a tweet regarding multi-level marketing scams via his Instagram Story on October 23.

Some fans believe Jacob’s take on MLMs was a direct jab at Audrey, 30. The Love Letter Life author uses her Instagram account, MoreThanOils, to sell and promote Young Living essential oils. Young Living is considered an MLM, also known as a “network-marketing” company.

“This seems less like shade and more like a straight read of Audrey,” a Reddit user responded to a screenshot of the original post.

“Shots fired and I’m here for it!” another Redditor shared. “MLMs are predatory.”

“Jacob is truly too good for this family,” a third added. “To be a fly on the wall when Audrey sees this one.”

Jacob, who only follows his mother, Amy Roloff, sister Molly Silvius (née Roloff), his sister-in-law Tori Roloff and, of course, his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, on Instagram, seems to have a longtime feud with brother Jeremy Roloff’s wife of eight years. The TLC alum does not follow Audrey, Jeremy, 31, his brother Zach Roloff or his father Matt Roloff.

The former reality TV star, who is expecting his first child with Isabel, 25, in December, is very outspoken about his political views on social media. Jacob’s brother Jeremy is also outspoken on his views, while wife Audrey has come under fire for her own political commentary.

Jacob has seemingly tried to distance himself from his family before, especially after he announced he would no longer appear on Little People, Big World in 2016.

“I get comments on here all the time about how people ‘miss me on the show’ or telling me I should ‘do a few more episodes’ with the family; I’m posting this to say that that will never happen,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2016. “All in all I appreciate people wanting me to ‘be with the family’ for a few more episodes, but the family that is filmed is not my family. They are the Roloff Characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them, nor do I want to be a character myself. As soon as the cameras drop however, its almost like they never played the part.”

However, despite the political and religious differences, it seems that Audrey and Isabel have bonded over their pregnancies. Audrey was spotted supporting Isabel at the baby shower that Amy, 57, threw, posing alongside her sister-in-law.