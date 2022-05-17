Farmer life! After Jacob Roloff stopped filming for his family’s TLC series, Little People, Big World, in 2015, he’s been living his life out of the spotlight. The youngest son of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff has been enjoying a normal life away from reality TV cameras as a husband to wife Isabel Rock, a father to infant son Mateo and providing for his family of three. But what exactly does Jacob do for a living? Keep scrolling below to find out more details about his job.

Jacob Roloff Works at Roloff Farms

Following in dad Matt’s footsteps, Jacob had taken to the family business. In October 2021, an eye witness exclusively told In Touch that Jacob was working very hard during the annual pumpkin season on Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“Jacob and Isabel were both super active around Pumpkin season on the farm. Jacob’s job seems to be property maintenance, he was doing things like taking out the trash, making sure the bathrooms are clean and planting lights near the pathway. He was working hard the entire time and was always on to the next task,” the source said at the time. “Isabel was responsible for the costume contest and was mostly hanging around with Amy while she did photo opps with fans. Isabel and Amy definitely had a sweet bond!”

In May 2022, amid drama surrounding Matt’s sale of 16 out of 103 acres of the family’s property, the official Roloff Farms Instagram account came to Jacob’s defense after a fan hinted that he was not mature enough to take on the responsibility of carrying on the family’s business.

“Was hoping Jacob would take it. He seems to be the only one not letting the wives decide for them,” one fan commented.

Another responded, “He’s also the least independent of the bunch. He would first need to get a real job and make a decent life for his family. He is still living off his parents.”

“He is employed by Roloff Farms, has his own home and supports his family. Not sure where you get your information, but it’s best to work with the fact when you’re commenting about something you know nothing about [thumbs up emoji],” read a comment posted by the official Roloff Farms Instagram account.

Will Jacob Roloff Buy Roloff Farms?

Jacob’s dad sent fans into a frenzy in May 2022 when he shared a cryptic comment about the future of Roloff Farms, hinting his youngest son may be the one who will inherit the property.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“:))))) You just never know,” Matt responded when a fan said they hoped that Jacob would be the one out of Matt’s four children — he also shares twin sons Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff and daughter Molly Roloff with ex-wife Amy Roloff — to carry on the family’s legacy.

However, Isabel seemingly shut down the idea of her and Jacob buying the farm during a previous Instagram Story Q&A session with fans in October 2021. “Are you and Jacob buying the 1/2 of the farm? [You] seem to be there a lot,” a follower asked at the time.

“I also go to the Thai place down the street a lot but have no plans of purchasing it,” she replied.