Saltburn star Jacob Elordi made headlines in February 2024 for his alleged involvement in an assault on a producer for the Kyle & Jackie O Show. What happened during the incident, and what have the police said about it?

Why Is Jacob Elordi Being Investigated for Assault?

Joshua Fox, a producer for Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, claimed on the air on February 5, 2024, he was involved in an altercation with Elordi outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney after he made a reference to the actor’s role in Saltburn. Fox claimed that he asked Elordi to send “bathwater” to Jackie O, referencing a NSFW moment during a bath in the movie. Elordi allegedly noticed that Fox was filming their interaction and asked him to stop, which he claimed he did.

However, Fox then claimed that Elordi’s behavior took a turn when he refused to delete the footage entirely, thinking that he would need evidence if something happened to him.

“He kind of gets up in my face,” Fox said. “I could’ve kissed him he was that close. So I’m backed against this wall. He’s right in my face and his two boys are now on either side of me. It’s like a switch went off, and he’s becoming quite aggressive, and I’m feeling intimidated.”

Fox said that he apologized to the Euphoria star, but Elordi seemed to snap.

“I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence,” Fox said. “And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”

Fox said the altercation made him change his mind about deleting the video. He claimed that the situation ended when one of Elordi’s friends pulled the actor away.

Reps for Elordi did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Police Shared a Statement on Jacob Elordi’s Alleged Assault Case

Following Fox’s recollection of the incident, the New South Wales Police said in a statement that they were investigating the alleged assault.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” their statement read, per Variety. “Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”