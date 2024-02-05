Killer Mike, an American rapper and activist whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was arrested on ​February 4, ​2024, ​just hours after ​he won three Grammy Awards ​at the preshow ceremony. Michael was handcuffed and led out of the Crypto.com arena shortly before the 2024 broadcast began, leaving people to wonder what caused his arrest and removal from the award show.

Why Was Killer Mike Arrested at the 2024 Grammys?

Michael’s arrest came following a “physical altercation,” a statement from the LAPD ​revealed via X after the “Sunday arrest incident.”

“On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” the statement read. “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.”

Did Killer Mike Go to Jail After His Arrest?

The Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division continued their X statement in a thread, adding, “The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Jail records show Michael was released at about 8:37 p.m. PST and given a court date of February 29, per NBC News.

The rapper was quick to brush off his arrest. During ​a​n interview on V103’s Big Tigger Morning Show the following morning, Michael dodged a question about what had happened by sharing details of his outfit and talking about the afterparties he attended instead of ​mentioning his detainment.

“We party all night,” he told host ​Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan about his eventful night. “Shoutout to my record label. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That’s it.”

When pressed further, Michael continued to downplay his arrest, calling it a “speed bump.”

Finally, after cohost ​Jazzy McBee asked the rapper if being “carried out or being arrested” put a damper on his big night, Michael shut down the discussion entirely, replying, “I wasn’t carried outta nowhere. I didn’t carry … we not even gonna allow you to ask that question.”

Which Grammys Did Killer Mike Win at the 2024 Awards?

Michael had accepted three Grammy Awards just hours before a video circulated on social media showed him being led out of the arena by police. In addition to Best Rap Album for Michael, his first solo venture in more than 10 years, he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song “Scientists ​and Engineers.”

The “RUN” performer told reporters during a press conference after his win that he felt “absolutely grand.” “If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don’t worry. Just keep running your race. The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It’s our responsibility to be grand in every action,” he added.

He was already a Grammy winner, having previously earned the title of Best Rap Performance By ​a Duo ​or Group for his song “The Whole World” at the 45th annual Grammy Awards in 2023.