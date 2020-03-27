It looks like the roles have reversed for the star of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Joe Exotic. The 57-year-old is currently imprisoned following his murder-for-hire-plot against his archenemies and prominent animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Scroll below for all the details on Joe’s sentence and where he is today.

When Did Joe Exotic Go to Jail?

In September 2018, the former zookeeper was arrested for paying $3,000 to a zoo handyman Allen Glover in exchange for killing the owner of Big Cat Rescue. In April 2019, a jury found Joe guilty of 21 counts, including plotting to kill his rival in addition to various counts of animal abuse such as selling tigers without a federal permit and killing five tigers.

Joe has maintained his innocence and stated he “put five tigers to sleep because they were in pain,” in November 2018. “They were in pain. They had toenails coming out of their ankles. They had no teeth. They had exposed root canals.”

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

How Long Will He Be in Jail?

The former presidential candidate was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on January 22. According to court documents, prosecutors were seeking a sentence between 27 and 35 years. Carole and her husband, Howard Baskin, were pleased with the outcome of his sentence. “Justice was served and we were particularly pleased with the emphasis the judge put on the wildlife charges and on using this sentence as a deterrent to others,” Carole wrote in a statement shared to her website. “I am greatly relieved that Joe Exotic, who I feel is a vicious, obsessed man, can no longer harm innocent people or animals.”

Where is Joe Exotic Today?

While Joe is behind bars, the Tiger King filed a federal lawsuit against the FBI on March 26. He is seeking a total of $94 million from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and several of his former colleagues. On March 19, the big cat lover issued a call for a pardon from President Trump and announced his plans to sue on his Facebook page.

“This lawsuit has been filed in the name of justice, the Trump Administration must be made aware of the overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the oath of their position which is truth and justice for all,” his statement reads. “I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump Administration, the United States Department of Interior along with the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals.” It looks like the saga of the Tiger King is far from over.