Breaking it down. A compelling new docuseries about an Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Joe Exotic” will soon be dropping on Netflix, and there’s no doubt viewers will be blown away by the jaw-dropping story told in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The “Tiger King,” whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted in 2019 of hatching a failed murder-for-hire plot to kill a rival animal-rights activist, Carole Baskin, back in 2017. Scroll down for more shocking details about what happened.

Who Is Joe Exotic?

Maldonado-Passage captivated people with his outspoken personality. He was a wild and flashy, gun-wielding polygamist who bred large cats. He also prided himself on having a huge exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The zookeeper had big aspirations over the years, as he previously ran for president and Oklahoma governor, according to their local TV station KOCO.

How Did His Issue With Carole Baskin Begin?

The zookeeper’s feud with the animal rights activist likely began when he became involved in a landmark lawsuit with Big Cat Rescue, a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, ran by Baskin. She called out the conditions of his zoo, which made her public enemy No. 1. By 2012, he began harassing her on social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

When Did the Murder-for-Hire Plot Come Into Play?

In 2017, Maldonado-Passage agreed to spend $3,000 to kill Baskin and promised thousands more once she was declared dead, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said he continually tried to hire people to get rid of her. Little did he know, the person he promised to pay was an undercover FBI agent.

What Happened When His Plot Was Discovered?

In January 2020, the former wildlife park owner was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he was found guilty on several charges, including two counts of murder-for-hire. Maldonado-Passage was also found guilty of nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act because he killed five tigers in October 2017, claiming he did so for humane reasons. Lastly, he was found guilty on eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, will begin streaming via Netflix on Friday, March 20.