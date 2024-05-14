is scottie scheffler playing in pga championship after baby

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith Scheffler (née Scudder) welcomed baby No. 1 on May 8, 2024, just eight days before the start of the 2024 PGA Championship. Will the pro golfer hit the links for the tournament following the birth of his child?

Is Scottie Scheffler Playing in the 2024 PGA Championship?

Having a newborn at home isn’t keeping Scottie off the golf course. He will still be playing in the PGA Championship following the birth of his first child.

Scottie arrived at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 13, 2024, to begin practicing for the golf tournament. “[He] received congratulations at every turn,” the Associated Press reported, referring to the reactions from others to Scottie’s exciting baby news.

On May 14, 2024, Scottie was photographed playing a practice round ahead of the PGA Championship, which begins on May 16, 2024. It will be his first tournament since he won the RBC Heritage on April 22, 2024.

In early April 2024, Scottie also won the Masters, which was the first major golf tournament of the year. Since his wife was already so far along in her pregnancy, she did not attend the event, but Scottie gave her a special shout-out after his victory. “I love you sweetheart,” he said, per Golf Digest. “I’m excited for the next few weeks. Hopefully I can get home as soon as I can. I’m coming home.”

Scottie Scheffler and Wife Meredith Welcome Baby No. 1

Scottie announced the news of his baby’s birth on May 13, 2024, via Instagram. He shared a photo of himself cradling the newborn, which he captioned, “Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much.”

Upon arriving at the PGA Championship course, Scottie told reporters that Meredith had given birth to a son named Bennett, per the Associated Press.

Getty

Meredith’s pregnancy was confirmed in March 2024 when she debuted her baby bump while supporting Scottie at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “It’s going to be pretty wild,” the pro athlete said at the time. “I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet. Maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch. But it’s an exciting time for us as a family.”

How Did Scottie Scheffler Meet His Wife Meredith?

Scottie and Meredith are high school sweethearts! The longtime couple met while attending Highland Park High School in Texas. Although they went to different colleges – he attended the University of Texas, while she went to University of Texas A&M – they stayed together and made their relationship last.

The duo tied the knot in December 2020, just six months after Scottie popped the question. Their wedding was Christmas-themed and took place in Dallas, Texas.