Meredith Scudder has had Scottie Scheffler’s back since their high school days and fans are curious about the pro golfer’s long-time partner.

Who Is Meredith Scudder?

Meredith and Scottie met in high school and were friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level during their senior year.

“At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously,” Meredith told Golf Digest in February 2022. “Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.”

Their relationship was challenged when they were accepted into rival colleges and navigated four years of dating long distance.

What Is Meredith Scudder’s Job?

Meredith is the director of curating opportunities for Behind Every Door (BED), an organization that “opens doors for kids and adults to discover their gifts and purpose, to nurture those and then to overcome the barriers to walking in the fullness of who God made them to be,” according to the official website.

“She went to college at Texas A&M University, graduating in 2018 with a degree in Communication and a minor in Business,” her bio reads. “After graduating, she worked for Park Cities Presbyterian Church as a Middle School resident for 2 years. When that ended Meredith enjoyed volunteering and getting to know different organizations around Dallas.”

Meredith and Scottie were drawn to the nonprofit in 2020 and she began working part-time for BED in December 2021.

What Is Meredith Scudder’s Net Worth?

Meredith’s net worth is estimated to be $1-2 million, according to multiple sources.

Getty Images

When Did Meredith Scudder and Scottie Scheffler Get Married?

Meredith and Scottie tied the knot on December 4, 2020, in a winter wonderland-themed wedding.

The pair celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in 2023. “Here’s to year 3 – happy anniversary Mere!” the athlete shared in a sweet tribute.

Do Meredith Scudder and Scottie Scheffler Have Kids?

Meredith and Scottie are currently expecting their first child together! The pair made the major announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

“We have a little surprise coming out in April. It’s also Meredith’s birthday,” the pair shared in November 2023. “She’s a Taurus, so that’s just you know, a little more about it.”