Former boyband ‘NSync is rumored to be reuniting at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, for the first time in more than five years. But will the “Tearin’ Up My Heart” crooners be performing any of their smash hits?

Is ‘NSync Performing at the 2023 VMAs?

Rumors began swirling that the 2000s icons had something in the works after some of the band members began dropping hints on social media. However, days ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone were spotted around New York City, leading to more speculation.

Justin, Lance and Joey, along with Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez appeared onstage to present Taylor Swift with her award for best pop song. According to TMZ, the “Bye Bye Bye” group will unfortunately not be performing.

Is ‘NSync Getting Back Together?

While the future of the band is currently unclear, Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the group was expected to reunite as part of the storyline in the upcoming third installment of the Trolls films, Trolls Band Together.

Getty

“JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake,” a source told the outlet last month. The “Sexyback” artist has voiced Branch in the first two films. According to the source, the group is also set to release a new song for the film’s soundtrack, their first since the 2001 hit “Girlfriend.” The supposed new song is rumored to be called “Take You To A Better Place.”

The film is set to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

When Did ‘NSync Break Up?

The band was formed by Lou Pearlman in 1995. They went on to become one of the biggest boy bands of all time, with hits such as “I Want You Back,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Girlfriend.” In addition to selling millions of albums, the group also racked up eight Grammy Award nominations, a Super Bowl halftime show performance and a handful of headlining tours.

The boys stuck together for nearly a decade before Justin announced his departure from the group in April 2002.

“We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big,” the Tennessee native told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2017. “It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it.”

He continued, “I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

‘NSync has not released new music since their 2001 album, Celebrity.