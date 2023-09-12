The MTV Video Music Awards is one place where celebrities’ outfits are always sure to turn heads, both in good ways and bad. Some stars show up looking so incredibly stylish while others go for risky fashion choices that fall flat, leaving them on worst dressed lists.

The 2023 VMAs at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12 promise plenty of music artists who aren’t afraid to go big or go home when it comes to style. Shakira will be receiving the coveted Video Vanguard Award, and she knows how to slay a red carpet. So does fellow Colombian Karol G, who will be performing during the ceremony. The ladies of BLACKPINK will be sure to make an impression, as they’re up for six Moonmen statues, as are fellow fashionistas Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo. The big question is, will they dress to impress or get a fashion thrashing?

Keep scrolling to see red carpet arrivals from the MTV VMA Awards!