Off the market? Ladies’ man Nick Cannon appears to be ready to settle down as he seemingly announced he’s engaged. Keep reading for all the details on the Drumline actor’s alleged proposal.

Is Nick Cannon Engaged?

“I said I would never do it again,” the former All That star shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 14, alongside a loved-up photo of himself with a mystery woman. “Finally doing what the world wants me to do,” he added with a diamond ring emoji.

The second photo in the slideshow showed a closeup image of the giant pear-shaped diamond with a hidden halo as he knelt down and opened the ring box.

Fans were quick to question the authenticity of the moment, while many assumed he was getting ready to release new music.

“Nah this gotta be music video,” one fan wrote in the comment section of his post. “Nick, bye! This is a music video,” another chimed in.

Who Did Nick Cannon Propose To?

Though Nick failed to tag his supposed fiancée, the news comes just one day after the Wild ‘n Out host revealed his true feelings about ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick – who was married to the “We Belong Together” songstress from 2008 to 2016 – told “The Hottee Talk Show Podcast” that their marriage was a “like a fairytale.”

“I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he said during his Wednesday, July 13 appearance. “If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

How Many Children Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick has been very open about his belief that monogamy is outdated and “an Eurocentric concept.”

The America’s Got Talent alum, who has welcomed children with four different mothers, claims he does not “have ownership over any of the mothers.”

“We create families, in that sense that we created a beautiful entity,” he said on an August 2021 episode of The Breakfast Club radio show.

Nick’s eldest children, fraternal twins, a boy, Moroccan, and a girl, Monroe, were born in April 2011 with ex-wife Mariah. Following their 2016 divorce, Nick went on to welcome son Golden, born in February 2017, and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with model Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, his twin sons, Zion and Zillion, were born to Abby De La Rosa. That same month model Alyssa Scott gave birth to his seventh child, a son named Zen. Sadly, Zen passed away at five months old from brain cancer.

Nick is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. In June 2022, Abby announced she was pregnant once again but has yet to reveal if Nick is the father.