Is Miley Cyrus OK? The singer’s plane made an “emergency landing” after it was “struck by lightning” en route to Paraguay.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” the 29-year-old revealed in the caption of a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 23. Passengers could be heard gasping in shock after being hit. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were, unfortunately, unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

In the comments, several users sent her well-wishes. “I’m so glad you’re all safe,” one fan wrote, while another added, “OMG! Thank God everyone is fine,” and a third chimed in, “Holy s–t! That’s terrifying. Thank God for a safe landing.” Even Heidi Klum sent the songstress a prayer hands emoji and a red heart.

Shortly after, the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s sister, Brandi Cyrus — who was on board at the time — shared her own take on the terrifying incident, tipping back a glass that appeared to contain alcohol.

“I’m going to try to not be dramatic, but we almost died,” the 34-year-old told her own followers, before adding, “Bottom’s up!”

Courtesy of Brandi Cyrus/Instagram

Her friend, Val Pina, who is a marketing, creative and communications consultant, was sitting next to her in Miley’s Gulfstream G450. She agreed, “Literally almost died.”

“We just landed in I don’t even know where, 200 miles away from where we’re supposed to land and because lightning struck the plane so bottoms up!” Brandi repeated.

“Cheers,” Val said, bumping drinks.

Miley was set to headline the Asunciónico festival in the country’s capital. Asunción was hit with massive flooding Tuesday, and the festival’s official Twitter account announced that the extreme weather conditions forced organizers to cancel the first day of the event.

In addition to the "Wrecking Ball" artist, opening day performers included Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat and the Foo Fighters. Hours before the frightening ordeal, the pop star performed in Bogotá, Colombia. "COLOMBIA! THANK YOU FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT! I LOVE YOU! ," she wrote alongside a clip of her sultry performance. She's been performing throughout South America as part of her Miley Live tour. As of now, The Last Song star is still set to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil on March 26.