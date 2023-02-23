Their side. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, denied rumors that the family’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion is in foreclosure.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana, 21, told TMZ on Wednesday, February 22. The reality star added that the situation is all a big “misunderstanding.”

The sisters added that they had slept at Kim’s house the night before and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, has no plans to move out of the property anytime soon.

“Everything is still there,” Ariana noted. “We all live there.”

Meanwhile, Brielle, 25, said that their family had “gone through this already in November” after the first batch of rumors began to circulate that their home was foreclosed on for a mere $257,000. However, they have remained in the house despite the foreclosure.

Ariana concluded the interview by telling the outlet to “see what happens March 7.”

Brielle and Ariana made the comments five days after In Touch confirmed that the mansion Kim shares with her husband, Kroy Biermann, will be sold at an auction “to the highest bidder for cash” on March 7 during the Fulton County’s courthouse’s legal hours of sale.

Truist Bank is overseeing the selling of the property, which is based on a $1.65 million mortgage that Kim and Kroy, 37, established in 2013. The house is being sold due to the Biermann’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided,” according to the foreclosure notice.

In Touch previously confirmed in October 2022 that the couple failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that was taken out on the 6,900-square-foot home. Following their failure to pay, the house went into foreclosure.

After news of the foreclosure was revealed, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the Don’t Be Tardy star is “heartbroken” over her home being sold.

“She’s a bragger at heart so this is super embarrassing for her,” the source revealed, adding that she is “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” before the property is sold.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Kim has been actively proving that she’s still in the house by showcasing several amenities on social media. On Tuesday, February 21, she took to her Instagram Stories to show off her pool and gave her fans a glimpse into the “Hollywood room.”

“Our pool now looks unfrigginbelieveable after it was cleaned,” she said as she panned across her backyard to show off the inground pool. “It’s so pretty.”