Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum Alana Thompson is officially a high school graduate after walking across the stage in McIntyre, Georgia, on Saturday, May 20. But what does Honey Boo Boo plan to do now that she’s graduated? Keep reading to find out everything she’s said about going to college and her career goals.

Is Honey Boo Boo Going to College?

Alana’s mom, June “Mama June” Shannon, reshared a post by the teenager’s high school of a Q&A with the former student as part of their “Senior Spotlight.”

“After graduation I’m looking forward to continuing my studies at GMC for right now,” Alana revealed, adding, “But in August [I’m] going to Regis University to major in neonatal nursing.”

While it’s unclear if the former Toddlers & Tiaras star will be relocating for college or attending courses online, Regis University is a private university located in Denver, Colorado.

When asked what she would tell her younger self, Alana added, “Don’t play around and get to work!”

“You got too many people counting on you and too much money to make,” she claimed. “I’m gonna miss high school a little bit.”

Prior to her big day, the Georgia native took to Instagram to share how “proud” she was of herself.

“I have less than 30 days until I graduate, Alana wrote on April 29, alongside a series of senior portraits. “I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come]. There were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it.”

What Is Honey Boo Boo’s Net Worth?

Alana – who is the youngest daughter of Mama June – has been bringing in hefty paychecks since she was just a toddler competing in beauty pageants.

After making a name for herself on the pageant circuit, and following an appearance on TLC’S Toddlers & Tiaras, Alana and her family landed their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012. During the series’ run, the Shannon family reportedly received a salary of $50,000 per episode, earning them a whopping $2.75 million overall.

She went on to appear in her mother’s WeTV shows and competed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Alana also capitalizes on her celebrity status and makes money through social media influencing, selling personalized videos to fans for $50 each via Cameo and promoting products via Instagram.

As of 2023, the reality star is worth an estimated $400,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.