Captain Lee Rosbach gave Below Deck fans hope that he will once again be skippering super yachts around the Caribbean after it was revealed he wasn’t returning for season 11. Keep reading to find out what Lee has had to say about his possible return to the Bravo hit.

Is Captain Lee Returning to ‘Below Deck’?

After it was revealed that the “Stud of the Sea” wasn’t coming back for season 11 and had been replaced by Below Deck Adventure‘s Captain Kerry Titheradge, he made some curious remarks that he could be returning to the franchise’s OG show.

As a montage of Lee’s most memorable moments throughout his 10 seasons on Below Deck played at the end of the season 10 finale on March 20, 2023, he ended his confessional by saying, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but the ocean’s always going to be part of me. I still got the best goddamn job in the world.”

What Has Captain Lee Said About Returning to ‘Below Deck’?

Lee live-tweeted throughout the final episode and made some very intriguing comments. When one fan told the Florida resident he was “way too young to retire,” Lee responded, “Amen.”

Another fan told Lee, “Thanks for a great season! We’ll miss you. Don’t stay away too long,” and he wrote back, “I’ll do my best.” One follower asked, “So, wait … no more Captain Lee on Bravo?!?!” and Lee told them, “Who said that, not me.” A user asked Lee, “Please say there is hope” that he’d be returning to the series, and he responded, “There is always hope.”

What Clues Has Bravo Given That Captain Lee Is Retiring From ‘Below Deck’?

In addition to the montage of his memorable moments over 10 seasons at the end of the finale, Lee will be the sole guest on the March 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which promises to be a “Ce-LEE-Bration” of his tenure on the show. It’s unclear if it is in honor of his milestone season or if Lee will make a formal announcement about his retirement during the episode.

Why Did Captain Lee Not Appear in the Majority of Below Deck’s Season 10 Episodes?

Lee left the St. David early on in the St. Lucia charter season due to nerve and mobility issues that limited him to the bridge and his cabin. He used a cane or crutches during that time and eventually headed back to Florida for medical treatment.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” he said in a confessional in the December 12, 2022, episode of the show.

“I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a goddamn thing about it, and it’s hard,” he continued.

Lee was replaced by Below Deck Med Captain Sandy Yawn but was able to return for the final two charters of the season after getting treatment for inflammation in his sciatic nerve.

“I’m so goddamn glad to be back. I feel like I’m back where I belong,” he said upon his return to the show in the February 27 episode.