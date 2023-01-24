Off-screen drama! Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach slammed Captain Sandy Yawn for firing Camille Lamb, calling the drastic move “not very respectful.”

“Had I been replacing Capt. Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why,” Lee, 73, tweeted on Monday, January 23. “I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it.”

While the Bravo star assured his costar “made the right call” in a separate tweet, he explained that her choice “lacked in procedure and respect.”

“She [did] it on camera without consulting me,” he continued while responding to fan tweets about the situation, noting that if he were in Sandy’s shoes he would have “called her first” before firing Camille, 24. “She didn’t need my permission, she made the right call, just a heads up would have been respectful.”

Fans saw Sandy, 55, fire season 10 stew Camille after she was found drinking Champagne when she should have been cleaning guest cabins. Before the final straw, the Captain warned her that she had one voyage to turn things around after she had been clashing with second stew Alissa Humber, got relieved of deck duties after she was not meeting requirements and being accused of not being a team player by Chef Rachel Hargrove.

Chief stew Fraser Oldender found Camille sipping on her drink before discovering that much of her work was unfinished. Ultimately, Fraser, 28, approached Sandy with his concerns that Camille needed to be relieved of her duties.

Sandy has been filling in for Lee while he was on medical leave, but upcoming previews showed the Michigan native returning. The new Bravolebrity did not respond to Lee’s shady remarks while live tweeting the episode, but she said it was “nice” that he would “be able to finish the season.”

Camille has since fired back at the “narrative” on Below Deck, claiming the incident happened during a “turn over day,” where the crew cleans and readies the yacht ahead of a charter.

“That turn over day everyone is drinking. That day is designed to appear as if we are working all day. Which we are doing some things but also one by one being taken off the boat for hours to do interviews, ‘confessionals’ as they call them. Where they offer you drinks or better yet ‘truth serum,’” she explained via her Instagram Stories on January 16, adding that she was “sauced” by the time she returned to the boat after doing her private interviews with production.

“People will say I’m making excuses,” she continued. “Whatever, this is my experience. I’m not saying I shouldn’t have been let go. I think it was time to go … I was fed up anyway.”