Ireland Baldwin Blasts Online Troll After She Posts Steamy Photo to IG

She isn’t letting the haters get to her! After Ireland Baldwin’s dad, Alec Baldwin, re-posted a photo of his oldest daughter on a magazine cover, some online trolls had some negative comments about the risqué snap. “Wow. @irelandbasingerbaldwin,” the 61-year-old actor captioned a photo of his 24-year-old daughter wearing black tights and showing off her butt on Sunday, December 1.

However, some people weren’t feeling the model’s look on social media. One person wrote, “Inappropriate. She isn’t even wearing underwear. Goes against God’s ways. He wants us to keep our modesty and respectability he showed me. In Jesus name, Amen.” Ultimately, Ireland clapped back to the troll, writing, “Suck a big ole fat dick in Jesus name, amen.” Even Alaia Baldwin stuck up for her cousin. “In Jesus name sashay away,” the 26-year-old wrote.

Of course, some of Ireland’s followers were quick to defend her. One person wrote, “How do you know that? Ever hear of a thong … maybe you have a dirty mind and need a cleanse!” while another echoed, “How do you know she’s not wearing underwear? Did you zoom in?” A third person chimed in, writing, “Funniest s—t I’ve seen on Instagram today!”

Despite the obnoxious messages, it seems like Ireland’s family couldn’t help but gush over the fabulous photo. “Wow. Congratulations. You look stunning,” Alec wrote, while Alaia raved, “SEND IT TO ME.” Alec’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, left two emojis — the number 100 and a red heart.

Courtesy of Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Los Angeles native has had to deal with awkward social media interactions. In July, the blonde beauty struck a pose on a hotel balcony in New York City and showed off her rear-end. “Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I may never be allowed back, but it’s chill. Also, my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No, it’s also that white.” The 30 Rock alum wrote, “I’m sorry. What?”

But Ireland revealed she doesn’t have a problem sharing ~steamy~ photos with her followers. “I like being naked,” she told Us Weekly in August. “The slut-shaming and all the s—t that I get all the time from posting a photo, I don’t even look at comments anymore. People are wasting their time, honestly. … I’m going to continue to be naked, and it’s fun and everyone should be. Honestly!”

Preach, girl!