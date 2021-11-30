On the same page. After Machine Gun Kelly made several public appearances with his daughter, Casie, a source exclusively tells In Touch that his ex Emma Cannon is totally on board.

“MGK and Emma share common coparenting values and there aren’t any hard feelings between them, which makes coparenting Casie fluid and easy,” the insider notes. “Their first and foremost priority is Casie’s happiness and well-being. That’s what counts.”

Kelly, 31, recently showed off his bond with his 12-year-old daughter when they attended the American Music Awards together on Sunday, November 21. The twosome matched in all black outfits as they posed outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The father-daughter duo shared a sweet moment when they interlocked their pinky fingers for a playful photo.

The musician, who welcomed his daughter in July 2009, was on the same page with Cannon when it came to the rare outing.

“MGK and Emma are protective over Casie and at such a young age feel it’s important to shield her from the Hollywood scene, but she was dying to go to the AMA Awards so they mutually agreed to allow her attend,” the source adds to In Touch.

Although Kelly has chosen not to speak too much about his daughter publicly, he has honored his little one and her mother on social media in the past.

“My daughter has an amazing mum,” he tweeted on Mother’s Day in 2020. “Big love to all the young mums out there killin it.”

The Ohio native also gushed about getting to work with Casie on One Way earlier this year, tweeting, “My daughter is in this movie with me and i just saw her name on the press release ima proud dad.”

According to the insider, Casie “takes after” her father as she explores a “passion for music” in addition to “singing and dancing.”

“It would be a dream come true for her to get into the industry one day,” the source shares. “She enjoyed every minute of walking the red carpet at the ceremony and seeing her dad perform, and MGK was so proud to be standing next to his daughter.”

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer’s child has also bonded with his girlfriend Megan Fox and her children with estranged husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly and Fox, 35, were photographed enjoying a trip to Greece over the weekend, where they were joined by Casie and the model’s sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

The rapper and the actress, who met on set in March 2020, have opened up about their connection since going public with their romance.

In October 2020, the Bird Box actor reflected on how Fox has made him a “better” person, telling NME, “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

The Transformers star, for her part, admitted that she did not except for their “magical” connection to happen when they worked together on Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like … ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” she told The Washington Post in July, three months after Green, 48, confirmed that they had split after 10 years of marriage.