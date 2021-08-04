This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

CBD, the cannabis extracted organic alternative has begun making its stint as the poster boy, for natural and organic remedy. Not just in the United States, but all over the world, patients are flocking to catch a glimpse of what this miracle drug can do! It has been booking prime time at least once a week, and let’s not even get started on how much of a storm it has created on social media. But in the midst of all the information, ironically, people have formed many misconceptions about CBD oil benefits. “In what ways must I take it?” is a question heard by me all too often! So, this is to get you all out of the rut you have gotten yourselves in. Read on and consider yourself enlightened…

What Is CBD?

CBD is the hip acronym for Cannabidiol. As mentioned earlier, it is one of the many several active compounds that are extracted from Cannabis or marijuana plant. CBD can be gotten from two primary sources, being cannabis and hemp seed plants. The CBD is a non-psychoactive substance.

Can I Go To Work After Taking CBD? Will I Be “High”?

Of course, you can! There is this misconception making the run around the block. The feeling of being intoxicated, or as you say “high” happens when you take in something called “THC”, or tetrahydrocannabinol. THC, like CBD is another active compound present in marijuana. But unlike the former, THC is psychoactive! CBD on the other hand has close to nil amount of THC in it. Meaning you can be relaxed and at the top of your game!

For What All Can I Take CBD?

You can take CBD products for a variety of ailments. This may be it from arthritis and osteoporosis to chronic back pain and sleeplessness; or insomnia to PTSD. CBD has you covered. Consult your doctor to see if CBD can be a welcome addition to your health!

What Are The Various CBD Products Out There? How Can I Take It?

Now that we have briefly covered what you need to know about CBD and CBD benefits, let’s hop right in, to the ways in which you can consume and make the best out of them!

1. Inhalation By Vaping Or Smoking

This is by far one of the fastest ways to get CBD into your bloodstream and get it working for you!

· Smoking

You can inhale CBD oil fumes by means of using an oil rig or a “bong”. So, how does it work? It does so by heating the chamber where the CBD oil is stored. Once heated the oil is put in using a “dabber”. This in turn causes the CBD oil to begin fuming. The fumes are then carried through the pipes and then inhaled. The major drawback of this method is the harshness of the smoke on the lungs and throat! Plus, you require additional accessories to get it going.

· Vaping

The stylish and trendy vape pen has long hit the markets. It’s a nimble, compact kit that fits snugly into your jeans pocket. This is a great alternative to smoking if you want instant pain relief. All you need to do is load in the dosage; adjust the temperature to heat the oil. The fume of the heated oil is then inhaled. As simple as that! Plus it has to do nothing with all the harsh smoke on the lungs and throat!

Inhalation method is best when you want results fast! If you want quick pain relief, then look no further!

2. Sublingual

The bottles of these CBD tinctures will remind you of eye droppers when you see them. After inhalation, this is the next fastest way to get CBD into your bloodstream. It involves you squirting the required dosage under the tongue using a dropper. The CBD oil is then held there, for at least a minute. This allows for all the goodness to be absorbed. Once that is done, you can ingest it. Mind the taste, by the way!

The effect is much more long lasting but slower. So, if you are in writhing pain, I would suggest you look the other way.

3. Topical

These include balms, ointments, and lotion. This is obviously the hassle-free way to get CBD into your system by far! Best used for skin acnes or localized pain such as a sore neck. Simply take the required amount and rub it in. You may also apply it on your temples to relive migraines!

One major drawback would be that, it is slow to work. It may take a while for you to feel its effect.

4. Edibles

Finally, edibles in the form of gummy bears or CBD infused butter can be used in everyday cooking to get a regular intake of CBD. Be careful on how much of this butter you put in though. Edibles are best if you want the effects to be slow and lasting. It may take as long as an hour or two for the effects to kick in!