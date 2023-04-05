In Touch is here with what’s on fire this week. Here’s what’s trending now:

KIDS’ NEW MUST-HAVE

Customize and create an adorable surprise! NEW Elmer’s® Squishies are the don’t-miss DIY kit perfect for inspiring your child’s imagination. There are 80 mystery characters, including 12 rare possibilities, so kids can play, collect and swap with their friends. Safe, non-toxic and easy-to-mix fun. Learn more at Elmers.com.

A GREAT WAY TO GATHER

A Zen oasis smack in the middle of bustling NYC? Right this way! Peoplehood, created by the founders of SoulCycle, is a guided group conversation practice venue offering 60-minute sessions called Gathers. Participants practice active listening, the no. 1 relationship building skill. Gathers take place daily in person at Peoplehood’s flagship NYC location (109 W. 17th St.). If you’re not in NYC, no problem. They have online Gathers at peoplehood.com.

IN GOOD SPIRITS

Dreaming of summer drinks? Us, too. It’s not too early to start with Tequila Don Julio Rosado, a reposado tequila that’s aged at least four months in ruby port wine casks. Whether you’re sipping poolside with friends or at a rooftop BBQ, it’s the perfect spirit to enjoy and best served on the rocks or with a splash of sparkling water and lemon garnish. Cheers! ($125, reservebar.com)

SPRAY & SLEEP

Looking for a way to get a better night’s sleep without taking any supplements? Neom Organics Perfect Night’s Sleep Mist to the rescue! Blended with natural fragrances and essential oils, including English lavender, chamomile and patchouli, the mist soothes your body and mind ($38, us.neomorganics.com).

COOL KICKS

Hello, spring! New season = new shoes. Vagabond’s Maya Sneakers is a casual low-top shoe with a minimal look, yet it’s a standout to any outfit. Pair them with jeans and a white tee for a day of errands or with a maxi dress for a day out with the gals. ($140, vagabond.com)

POWER UP

Protein + Coffee = heaven. Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Powder teamed up with Dunkin’ for two amazing protein-filled powders in delicious flavors of Cappuccino and Mocha Latte. With each scoop you get 25g of protein and 95mg of caffeine! ($32.99, amazon.com)