In Touch is here with what’s on fire this week. Here’s what’s trending now:

CALIFORNIA PIZZA HOT HONEY + CROISSANT = PIZZA? YES PLEASE!

Find your freezer favorite! Airy on the inside and golden brown on the outside, California Pizza Kitchen’s new Croissant Inspired Crust sets the stage for two tasty frozen pizza varieties — Uncured Pepperoni & Mike’s Hot Honey and Bacon & Caramelized Onion. With a can’t-resist crust, tasty toppings and artisanal-quality ingredients, snag CPK Croissant Inspired Crust Pizza at select retailers nationwide beginning April 2023.

A BEACON HILL GEM

The only thing better than a trip to Boston in the spring is a trip to Boston in the spring while staying at The Whitney Hotel. The property revitalized and expanded an existing hotel to create a new landmark at the corner of Charles Street and Cambridge Street in the treasured Beacon Hill neighborhood. The 65-room boutique-style hotel is pet friendly and offers guests a neighborhood passkey, which gives special access to nearby spas, gyms, shops and restaurants. Or enjoy a meal on-site at Peregrine, which offers a refreshing — and delicious — take on classic Italian fare. whitneyhotelboston.com.

POWER OF THE PLANT

Everyday chocolate and peanut butter protein bars are great, but sometimes it’s good the switch things up! Vamos Foods Plant Protein Bars boasts flavors such as Passionfruit, Coconut Guava, and Hibiscus. The all-vegan, gluten-free bars contain 3 grams of sugar and are only 160 calories. (12-pack $36, eatvamos.com)

BE YOUR OWN BARISTA

Love the flavor of churros? Who doesn’t! No need to pay for a barista to make you a delicious churro-flavored drink thanks to International Delight’s new Cinnamon Churro creamer. Whether it’s a splash or a couple of tablespoons, your morning (or afternoon) cup of joe will taste like it’s straight out of a coffee shop. (Available at major retailers nationwide.)

ALL FOR ONE, ONE FOR ALL!

Clothing brand Smash X Tess has teamed up with Ashlee Simpson Ross for a fab new collab collection called Pieces of Me. The line features size-inclusive, versatile rompers, dusters, dresses and tops for women, men and kids. The collection is the perfect blend of comfort and style, inspired by the retro vibes of the ’70s. (smashtess.com)

PUMP IT UP

Take your plain dress to another level with Franco Sarto’s Angie Slingback High Heel. The leather pumps feature a sleek silhouette, a stretchy slingback strap and a 3.5-inch architectural heel. The fab heels are available in four colors: Ice White, Soft Orchid Purple (pictured), Black and Beige. ($175, francosarto.com)