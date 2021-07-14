This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

Different types of cannabidiol (CBD) health and wellness products are available in the market. Apart from the difference in the way they are administered, they also differ in the type of hemp extract used for making them. Remember that the hemp plant contains phytocannabinoids and phytochemicals, and they work synergistically to produce the entourage effect, which enhances the therapeutic effects of CBD. In this article, we will focus on different types of CBD extracts, their properties, and their uses.

Full Spectrum CBD Extract

The full-spectrum hemp extract contains all the cannabinoids and other phytochemicals naturally found in the hemp plant. The THC content in legally available CBD products must be less than 0.3%; this is to ensure they will not make you high when you consume them.

Due to the entourage effect of full-spectrum hemp extract, it is used for making a wide variety of CBD products like tinctures, oils, edibles, vape oils, and topicals. Also, it is used as the main ingredient for making CBD concentrates like budder, shatter, crumble, and wax.

Full-spectrum CBD contains 0.3% THC, and this increases the risk of testing positive in drug screening tests. Also, there is an increased risk of overdosing because it is a potent product, especially when used in the form of concentrates.

Broad Spectrum CBD Extract

Broad-spectrum hemp extract is like full-spectrum extract, but it is processed for removing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This makes it safe for consumption, especially for those who do not want to ingest THC. You can ensure that the product is THC-free by checking the certificate of analysis (COA).

Broad-spectrum CBD can be used like full-spectrum CBD because both have similar effects, including the entourage effect. It is suitable for those who want to avoid getting tested positive in drug screening tests but want to experience CBD health benefits.

Broad-spectrum CBD requires additional refining for removing THC. This will remove small amounts of useful cannabinoids along with CBD which results in slightly reduced therapeutic effects, and hence, it is not useful for those looking to get maximum benefits to form cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD Isolate

This is the most potent form of CBD, i.e., it contains 80% to 90% cannabidiol. Its main disadvantage is that it has no entourage effect because it is a highly refined product.

Choosing between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate depends on your need.

