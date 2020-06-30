Rapper Ice-T revealed Coco Austin’s dad, Steve Austin, was hospitalized for COVID-19 after becoming infected with the virus in Arizona. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star tweeted out a photo of his father-in-law wearing a hospital gown with an oxygen mask covering his mouth and nose on Tuesday, June 30.

“Coco’s father checked into the hospital yesterday,” Ice-T, 62, wrote. “Covid in AZ.”

Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ pic.twitter.com/6FpONJkh77 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 30, 2020

As of June 30, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported there have been nearly 80,000 confirmed cases of the disease in the state and over 1,600 deaths. Cases are spiking as June 22 marked the highest amount of new cases in a single day: 3,902.

This is a developing story.