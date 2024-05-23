Céline Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022, and since then the Grammy winner has had to cancel concert tours and performances due to the debilitating effects of the disease. However, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer is opening up about her struggles in her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion.

‘I Am: Céline Dion’ Trailer Reveals Heartbreaking Struggle

Amazon Prime, the streaming network where I Am: Céline Dion will premiere, says the documentary will give fans “a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

The trailer, which was dropped on May 23, 2024, shows the “All By Myself” artist as she belts into the microphone with her powerful voice before asking, “Is the sound man OK?”

The scene then moves on to clips of Céline performing at various locations, spending time with her family and speaking to producers, while she speaks in a voice-over.

“My voice is the conductor of my life,” Céline says. “When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument.”

The teaser then abruptly cuts to the sound of wailing sirens and a 911 operator asking, “What’s your emergency?” before cutting back to Céline.

“I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.”

The trailer also features heartbreaking clips of Céline while she endures grueling stretching exercises before breaking down in tears as she tells producers how much she misses performing. However, she vows to not stop working until she gets back to a point where she can perform again.

Céline Dion Hopes to Answer Questions About Stiff Person Syndrome in the Documentary

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disease that causes a person’s muscles to spasm as well as making the muscles in their limbs and torso become rigid. Céline began suffering from symptoms in 2021, but it wasn’t until almost a year later when she was officially diagnosed. Because it’s so rare, the “It’s All Coming Back to Me” singer understands that people are curious about the disease.

“She hopes to share a glimpse into her life and her battle with SPS,” an insider told In Touch in March 2024. “She knows there are a lot of questions about her health and her current state, and she wants her fans to know that she is fighting her hardest.”

The source continued, “It is very brave of Céline to agree to this documentary. She is being extremely honest and vulnerable by giving such a glimpse into her health battle.”

When Does ‘I Am: Céline Dion’ Premiere?

I Am: Céline Dion premieres on June 25, 2024, and the documentary will stream on Amazon Prime.