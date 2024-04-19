Hugh Jackman is doing his best to put on a happy face, but sources exclusively tell In Touch he’s lost without estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness and appears to be in the midst of a midlife meltdown.

Fans and insiders have been left confused by the movie star’s social media posts, including unflattering selfies, cryptic comments and a close-up picture of the floor.

“He’s clearly trying to get attention, but it’s coming off as strange and unprofessional,” says a source. “If Deb were around, she’d never let him embarrass himself this way!”

The Greatest Showman star left people equally puzzled when he was spotted tagging along with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to watch Taylor Swift cheer on her football player boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

“He doesn’t seem to have the time for his old crowd and they feel they’ve been ditched right along with Deb,” an insider explains. “They try to make plans with him but he’s never got the time — except he always has time for people like Ryan Reynolds. It’s insulting!”

The source adds, “He tells people he’s thriving — and to his credit he has managed to get out there and enjoy a few dates and have plenty of fun — but his behavior is still pretty odd and erratic these days. Between the self-obsessed social media posts and the fact that he’s started partying with people half his age, it’s sounding alarm bells for a lot of his old friends.”

Insiders say the 55-year-old Australian actor’s split from his 68-year-old producer wife appears to be the root of the problem. They ended their marriage last summer — after 27 years and two grown children. Since then, Hugh has “been all over the place,” according to a source, who points to the star’s erratic social media posts as a “worrying” sign he’s struggling with a midlife crisis.

“Not to mention he’s dropped a ton of weight and is acting very scattered,” says an insider. “His friends can’t help worrying he’s not doing as well as he’s letting on!”

Sources say Furness was the glue that held him together. “Everyone knows she kept him on the straight and narrow,” a source explains. “Now the concern is that he’s struggling a lot more than he’s letting on!”