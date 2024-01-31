Brittany Mahomes is being labeled as “rude” by fans after a viral TikTok seemingly caught the WAG demonstrating “diva” behavior to a stadium employee.

The mom of two, 28, was spotted walking off the field on Sunday, January 28, after the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens along with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes. In the TikTok posted by CBS one day later, Brittany and Patrick, 28, are seen sharing a quick kiss before the former soccer player approached the event staff.

“Where do we go from here?” Brittany asked the stadium’s employee while twirling her fingers.

Fans clearly weren’t feeling the interaction as users were quick to slam the quarterback’s wife for her behavior in the comment section.

“It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me,” one user wrote underneath the upload. Another added, “She sounded so annoyed saying, ‘Where do we go from here’ in such a condescending voice.”

Meanwhile, others were upset that Patrick’s problematic younger brother was present despite his major ongoing legal woes.

Jackson, 23, has long been slammed by fans for his controversial behavior, which included pouring water on the head of an opposing fan and dancing on the top of a tribute dedicated to a late football player, but Patrick’s little brother found himself in major legal trouble after he was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery in May 2023. The charges stemmed from an incident at a restaurant three months prior where the owner — with two servers as witnesses — accused Jackson of forcibly trying to kiss her after he allegedly shoved a male waiter.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the allegations and was later released on a $100,000 bond. He was meant to have a preliminary hearing in August 2023, but the trial was postponed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. The three felony charges were later dropped on January 3 at the request of the prosecution, according to KCTV.

Jackson is still facing misdemeanor battery charges for the incident, to which he also pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for March 25, 2024.

Regardless of the drama surrounding her brother-in-law, Brittany has been quick to have Jackson’s back against the online hate. After Jackson was called out in January 2022 for wearing a jacket that misspelled their last name as “Mahoms” without the letter “e,” Brittany clapped back directly to his haters.

“Y’all are ignorant,” she wrote via Twitter in January 2022, referring to a since-deleted tweet shading Jackson. “At least make sure your facts are straight. This is just not necessary AT ALL! There were plenty other photos to look at to confirm before you post stupid s–t like this. Y’all have no sense if you think this is accurate. Be better.”

Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts, who were together for eight years before announcing their engagement in 2020. The pair later welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in 2021 and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III in 2022.