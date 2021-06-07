How to Choose and Use CBD Tinctures

With 33% of American adults using CBD, it’s no wonder why the CBD market is growing rapidly. The most popular products you’ve probably heard when talking about CBD are either gummies or topicals, but did you know you can get a concentrated version of CBD that will pair well just about anything?

It’s true! With a CBD tincture, the possibilities are endless when it comes to infusing products.

If you’re ready to dive into the world of CBD tinctures, then be sure to keep reading and learn more about how to choose and use them.

What Is a CBD Tincture?

There are a few ways you can make a CBD tincture, but one of the most popular ways is by using distilled alcohol to extract CBD from the flower material of a hemp plant. Once it’s been infused and separated, you have a CBD tincture that’s ready to be consumed.

Another method that’s similar to alcohol extraction is a vegetable glycerin (VG) tincture. While alcohol is more potent, some people don’t like the taste or having alcohol on hand, so they choose VG instead. It’s made similarly but takes a bit longer for the infusion process to finish.

How to Choose a CBD Tincture

CBD tinctures have different results depending on what effect you’re going for. CBD is associated with providing people relief from headaches and other pain relief, as well as reducing anxiety, aiding in sleep, etc.

When you know what type of effect you want, it’s time to visit your local CBD store or find a reliable source online. Even if you’re not entirely sure what you’re looking for, a staff member at your local store will be able to help walk you through the process of choosing. If you don’t have a local CBD shop, try going to a local dispensary if you’re in a THC legal state.

If you don’t have any local dispensaries or local hemp stores, you can turn to online stores, but be careful with these. Be sure to research the shop and read many third-party reviews before shopping for them online. Turn to independent lab test results and reviews if you are shopping online to ensure reliability. If you’re looking for high-quality CBD you can buy online; you should try Pure Craft.

How to Use CBD Tinctures

Once you understand what a CBD tincture is and how to choose high-quality CBD, it’s time for the fun part: consuming! All you need to do is take your dropper of CBD tincture and drop it under your tongue. After about 15 minutes, you should start to feel its effects.

If the idea of dropping something under your tongue freaks you out, don’t worry! You can also drop the tincture into any of your favorite drinks or mix it into a salad dressing.

Try CBD Tinctures Today

Now that you know what CBD tinctures are, how to choose them, and how to use them, it’s time for you to go out and try them today! Remember, you have to be 21 to enjoy CBD and to start low and slow if it’s your first time.

