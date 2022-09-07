How the Style Icons of the Titanic Dressed for the Times

Written in partnership with RMS Titanic, Inc.

A short-and-sweet flight between LA and SF may require a versatile outfit that can go from airport to lunch, but planning for the voyage on the Titanic that was supposed to take 7 days? Well, that took some serious style prowess.

It was the year 1912 and technology was racing forward. Gone were the days of the hourglass-shaped corsets and Victorian era etiquette — it was the Edwardian Era; society was on the move. On average, women changed their clothes at least 4 times every day and pastels were the color palette of choice.

Not as bold as their female counterparts, the influential gentlemen of the Titanic’s First Class followed stricter Victorian-era rules regarding fashion with slight creative tweaks. A little added height and depth of a jacket’s notched collar or the knot of a necktie was a clear indicator of a gentleman’s status.

Browse through our gallery of the stylish looks from 1912 and be sure to visit discovertitanic.com for more amazing artifacts and heritage from the RMS Titanic.