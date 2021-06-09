Falling hard. Pete Davidson is “really serious” about girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Not only is Pete head over heels about Phoebe, he has also fallen in love with the U.K. after spending time in her hometown. She’s taken him to all the hot spots and he enjoys the British way of life and the sense of humor,” the insider explains.

The source adds,”They’ve managed to maintain a long-distance relationship, but he wants to see more of her and the feeling is mutual.”

In Touch confirmed on March 23 that the comedian, 27, and the Bridgerton star, 25, were an item. The lovebirds first fueled romance rumors in February after Pete was visiting Phoebe’s home country of England.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

In April, the Saturday Night Live cast member and the Younger actress were spotted in public for the first time together in Stoke-on-Trent, a city in Manchester.

An insider gushed to Life & Style at the time that Phoebe is “a really nice girl” and is “so down-to-earth.” She is “exactly the kind of woman Pete needs to keep him grounded,” the source added.

“Pete goes after what he likes; he’s actually got good game,” a second source said. “Phoebe is a huge rising star. She can have anyone! At the end of the day, it’s all about chemistry. She’s totally his type — she’s gorgeous, sweet and he’s a sucker for a British accent.”

Before getting together with Pete, Phoebe was rumored to be dating her Bridgerton costar Regé-Jean Page, who starred as her lover, the Duke of Hastings. Fans were convinced Phoebe and Regé, 31, were romantically linked due to their very convincing hot chemistry and erotic sex scenes.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“I think everything you need to know is on camera,” the Roots actor told Access Online during a January 2021 joint interview with Phoebe. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. And all the sparks that flew came out of the beautiful scripts that we were handed. So, I think the sparks and words from the scripted material are more than enough.”