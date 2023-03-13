Highly respected actress Angela Bassett was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her fantastic work as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the Academy Award went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Keep reading to see how many Oscars Angela Bassett has.

How Many Awards Does Angela Bassett Have?

Angela has yet to win an Oscar. Although she lost to Jamie in 2023, she made history by becoming the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

In addition to this year’s nomination, she was nominated for an Academy Award in 1994 for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It. Holly Hunter took home the award for her work in the film The Piano.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fans deemed Angela’s loss as a “robbery,” but the New York City native revealed she didn’t see it that way during a March 2023 interview with Gayle King.

“Of course, in the moment you’re hoping and praying and wishing [you’ll win]. But I never — I don’t walk away thinking ‘I’ve been robbed,’” she explained. “That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn’t happen.”

How Did Angela Bassett React to Her 2023 Oscar Nomination?

The Otherhood star reflected on her reaction to her 2023 Oscar nomination during the same interview, while sharing how it was to be part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I think I yelped and went sotto vice,” she said at the time.

Angela went on to gush that her character, Queen ​Ramonda, is the “core representation” of the “strong women” in her life – and even the ones she admires.

“I remember at the premiere, it was so quiet around and people were literally weeping, and I thought, ‘Oh my God,’ that a movie could do this.

What Awards Has Angela Bassett Won?

Angela’s work as Queen Ramonda did not go unnoticed. In fact, she won a Golden Globe for the legendary role in 2023.

“We loved and ​we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman, and we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

The A-lister also won a Golden Globe in 1994 as well as four Black Reel Awards, a Critics Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award – just to name a few!