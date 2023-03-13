Several fans took to social media to slam Hugh Grant as “rude” following his interview with Ashley Graham during the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 12.

While talking to the model, 35, ahead of the awards show, fans noticed that Hugh, 62, gave short answers throughout the conversation. The interview concluded with the Notting Hill actor rolling his eyes at Ashley.

Soon after the interview aired on ABC, viewers took to Twitter to react to the segment.

“Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I’m living for it,” one person wrote. Another added, “Name something more painful than that Ashley Graham/Hugh Grant interview…”

A following fan commented, “Why was Hugh grant so rude?? Shout out to Ashley for holding up the conversation/getting through that.”

Shutterstock (2)

“Ashley Graham, along with the rest of us, couldn’t wait for that Hugh Grant interview to be over,” someone noted.

Meanwhile, others rushed to applaud Ashley for how she handled the uncomfortable situation.

“Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS,” one person wrote. Another said, “Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview! Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious! Don’t agree to an interview if you’re going to be an ass.”

The interview began with the American Beauty Star host asking the presenter standard questions, including who he hoped would win during the awards show and who designed his tuxedo. However, Hugh seemingly shrugged off the questions and refused to name the nominees he was rooting for or who designed his ensemble.

Ashley then complimented Hugh’s film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and asked what the filming process was like.

“I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” he responded. Ashley tried to keep the conversation going by asking if he had fun, though he bluntly said that he “almost” enjoyed the experience.

Reps for Hugh and Ashley did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.