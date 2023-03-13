Putting their pipes on display! The Best Original Song nominees came out on stage and performed their nominated songs at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12. Keep reading for all the details.

Who Just Performed at the 2023 Oscars?

Diane Warren and Sofia Carson sang “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne performed “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Lady Gaga performed “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna was the last performance of the night with “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna is set to take the stage and perform the ballad that became Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s theme song following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (a.k.a. Black Panther) in August 2020.

‘This Is a Life’

Stephanie, who played Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki in Everything Everywhere All at Once, stepped in to take the place of Mitski who was missing on Oscars night. She joined David on stage for the track, which was composed by Son Lux.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

‘Naatu Naatu’

Rahul and Kaala brought the song to the Oscar’s stage after gushing over the nomination on the award show’s red carpet.

“It’s truly unbelievable. It’s too good to be true. It feels like a dream,” they told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve been pinching ourselves all the way walking down till here to make sure it’s actually happening. This is just amazing.”

‘Applause’

Diane asked Sofia to sing the tune, which was featured in Tell It Like a Woman.

“Diane [sent] a DM and said that she had a song that she thought was perfect for me, very much in line with who I was as a woman, as an artist and as a female activist,” the former Disney Channel star told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “The moment I heard the song, I knew it would be one of the greatest honors of my life to be the voice of that anthem. It was something greater than all of us.”

‘Hold My Hand’

The “Rain on Me” songstress track was featured in Top Gun: Maverick, one of the biggest movies of the past year.

Who Is Nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Original Song include, Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne‘s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava‘s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson‘s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman and Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Who Won Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars?

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song.