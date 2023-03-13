Not happy. Angela Bassett seemingly snubbed Jamie Lee Curtis after she won the Best Supporting Actress honor during the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

As Jamie Lee, 64, was announced the winner of the award for her role in Everything, Everywhere All At Once, fans noticed that Angela, 64, appeared to be upset in the audience and didn’t clap.

“Angela Bassett reaction hurts,” one fan wrote via Twitter alongside a clip of the category being announced.

Several fans on social media to express their opinions that Angela should have taken home the Oscar for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Shutterstock (2)

“I respect the career of #JamieLeeCurtis but the real winner is Angela Bassett,” one person wrote. Another fan added, ​​”Angela Bassett was absolutely stunning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That performance was worthy of an Oscar, and incredibly worthy of being the first MCU performance to win an Oscar.”

Meanwhile, an additional social media user said they “don’t blame her at all” for her reaction.

In addition to Angela, Jamie Lee beat out Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau and Kerry Condon for the honor.

During her acceptance speech, the Halloween actress said that she shared the award with several people. “To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together,” Jamie Lee exclaimed.

She then took a moment to acknowledge her late parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “And to my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar!” the California native said.

Earlier in the night, Jamie Lee and her husband, Christopher Guest, made a rare appearance as a couple while walking the red carpet together.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It was also a family affair for Angela, who walked the red carpet with her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their twins, Bronwyn and Slater.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Angela’s kids said an Oscar win for their mom was “long overdue.”

“I really want to see her be honored the way that I know she should be,” Slater told the outlet. “And so this will mean a lot to me, and I know it’ll mean even more to her, so, I’m waiting I’m waiting and I’m ready for it.”